Serving the greater Oxford Hills Region since 1824

By Leslie H. Dixon OXFORD — Eight months after Keiser Homes, a division of Excel Homes, shut … [Read More...]
Serving Oxford Hills since 1824
By Erin Place
By Leslie H. Dixon OXFORD — Eight months after Keiser Homes, a division of Excel Homes, shut … [Read More...]
By Erin Place
PARIS — When voters head to next week's special town meeting, they will weigh in on authorizing … [Read More...]
By Erin Place
DOUGHNUT MAKERS MATTER — There was "picketing" outside of the Lake Store on Christmas Eve when the … [Read More...]
By Erin Place
PARIS — Town Manager Vic Hodgkins decided to nix one part of the stormwater separation project bond … [Read More...]