The Advertiser Democrat

Serving Oxford Hills since 1824

Serving the greater Oxford Hills Region since 1824

The Advertiser Democrat is a weekly newspaper serving 18 towns in the Greater Oxford Hills region of western Maine in the United States. It is published weekly on Thursday from its editorial/advertising offices in Norway, Maine. The newspaper is printed in Lewiston.

Adv_Dem_logo copy

advertiser-website-photo_350px

norwaylake_350px

 

AdDem_CarriageRide_350px

 

 

Ad_Dem_edit_med Read theE-Edition

Sun Media Group Publications

Sun Journal
  The Forecaster
  The Bethel Citizen
  Livermore Falls Advertiser
  Rumford Falls Times
  The Franklin Journal
  Advertiser Democrat
  The Rangeley Highlander
  The Penobscot Times
     

Privacy Policy

SJ-Home-300x298Read the SunJournalOn Line