11th lien since January filed against Hampton Inn in Oxford

OXFORD — Once again the Hampton Inn is facing a lien.

Electrical Maintenance & Installation Inc. of Portland has placed a lien against the Hampton Inn Oxford, GIRI Oxford I LLC , Calamar Construction Management and Kennebunk Savings Bank, in the amount of $75,434 for labor, services, materials and equipment furnished at the site on or about March 13, 2017, according to the lien documents.

The company joins a number of other companies employed in the construction of the hotel on Route 26, across the street from the Oxford Casino. This is the 11th lien filed against the general contractor since Jan. 1 of this year. Two have been discharged.

A lien, dated March 15, by Reynolds and Sons disposal of Standish, was discharged March 31. A second lien dated Feb. 16 by the same company was discharged on March 1.

In March, Calamar Construction, the general contractor for the $15 million Hampton Inn, was hit two more liens, which totaled close to $200,000.

Eastern Excavation of Westbrook filed a lien against Calamar Construction Management for $190,508 for labor, services, materials and equipment furnished on or about Dec. 7, 2016, days before the hotel opened for business.

On Feb. 22, MR Raitto Construction of Naples placed a mechanic’s lien on GIRI Oxford I LLC and Calamar Construction of New York for $62,112 for labor, services and/or materials. Payment was due by Dec. 22, 2016, according to court documents.

Completion of the hotel had been beleaguered by liens from contractors but was delayed, according to Calamar officials, largely by “deficient work” from a local framer.

In October 2016, Calamar Construction sued Stephen Bourassa, owner of Alexander Construction in Minot, for nearly $470,000, citing deficient work and failure to complete the scope of work. Alexander Construction was hired by Calamar and fired in January 2016.

Calamar’s complaint filed in Oxford County Superior Court on Oct. 5, 2016, asked for judgment for breaching the subcontractor’s contract, including not having an adequate workforce, not completing work on time, causing delays to other subcontractors and Alexander’s work.

Bourassa had filed a lien in August 2016 for $53,897 for labor and materials furnished from September 2015 to Feb. 4, 2016.

In November 2016, Bourassa counter sued Calamar for a breach of contract and claiming that allegations in the Calamar suit, such as framing would be complete by Nov. 26, 2015, were untrue.

Both cases are unresolved at this time.

At least three other liens were placed on the project by subcontractors in 2016. Most have been resolved, according to Calamar Construction.

On Dec. 12, 2016, Oxford Code Enforcement Officer Joelle Corey-Whitman issued a certificate of occupancy and the hotel has been open for business since that time.

