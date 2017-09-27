Oxford Hills alums invited to march Saturday in annual Homecoming Parade

PARIS — Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School Principal Ted Moccia invited Oxford Hills graduates to participate in the annual Homecoming Parade on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Below is his message:

Dear Alumni,

OHCHS would like to invite any Oxford Hills Graduate to participate in our Homecoming Parade this year. It is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30, at 11 am . We will have placards for each decade of graduates. Please walk with your decade during the parade.

We will line-up at approximately 10:30 a.m. in the Fare Share parking lot behind Ari’s on Main Street, Norway. We hope to have a large group represent the Alumni in the parade. There will be a reception tent at the Gouin Athletic Complex.

Free refreshments will be available for all alumni. Please stop by the tent and reconnect with other OH Alumni. We look forward to seeing you on Saturday .

Ted Moccia

Principal, OHCHS