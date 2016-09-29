The Advertiser Democrat

OXFORD HILLS — Robert Campbell, Oxford Hills High School Class of 1987 from Hebron, will be the first to be inducted to the Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School Alumni Association’s Hall of Honor on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Homecoming.

Campbell earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from Humboldt State University in Arcata, California.

He is currently the vice president of Innovation and Product Research at Insulet Corporation in Billerica, Massachusetts.

According to Insulet, Campbell “was one of the first employees. He has held various clinical, marketing and product development roles since joining the company in early 2001.

“Mr. Campbell established the medical advisory boards and was responsible for developing the user interface and defining the product specifications for the OmniPod Insulin Management System.

“Mr. Campbell is involved in a variety of areas including clinical research, international support, next-generation product development and alternative applications. “

The OmniPod Insulin Management System is an all-in-one tubeless insulin pump that differs from other insulin pumps by being the only pump that consists of a completely tubeless “pod” that is wirelessly controlled by a Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM).

Campbell lives in Gulf Stream, Florida, with his wife, Diana, and two children, Sophie and Liam.