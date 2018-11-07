Billings Bridge on target

Leslie H. Dixon
A project employee walks on the makeshift platform below the Billings Bridge Dam in Paris as work continues last week before the winter shutdown.

PARIS — Town Manager Vic Hodgkins said last week that the $2.1 million Billings Bridge project in on target.

Work has been continuing this summer on the underside of the East Main Street structure that spans the Little Androscoggin River near the intersection of Routes 119 and 26. Later this month, work will cease for the winter.

A crane looms over the Billings Bridge Dam as the project continues to progress toward completion next spring in downtown Paris.

“In speaking recently with project resident engineer Craig Hurd, it is my understanding the Billings Bridge project is currently on schedule.  Work will continue on the underneath portion of the bridge until sometime late November, at which time all work will cease until March 11, 2019,” he told the Advertiser Democrat.

The Department of Transportation project  has been working primarily on widening the planks this summer.

Hodgkins said in March, the bridge will have one lane open to traffic through the use of a temporary traffic light system.

“For safety and traffic reasons the Billings Bridge Park will be closed to the public.  The project should be completed sometime late fall 2019,” he said.

