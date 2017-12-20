Brown joins AD staff

NORWAY — The Advertiser Democrat is pleased to welcome Adam Brown, 28, of Paris as its new staff writer. Brown replaces Erin Place.

A graduate of West Virginia University with a BS in Political Science, with a double minor in Mandarin Chinese and Philosophy, Brown has worked at various jobs in the area before deciding on a career in journalism.

“He has enthusiastically embraced the fundamentals of journalism and is already going above and beyond in his search for feature stories and hard news,” said Editor A.M. Sheehan. “We are thrilled to have him join our staff.”

Brown will cover the towns of Paris and Buckfield as part of his regular “beat.” He can be reached at abrown@advertiserdemocrat.com or 743-7011.