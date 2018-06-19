Buckfield voters approve $1.8 million budget

BUCKFIELD — Buckfield voters approved a $1.8 million municipal budget during their annual town meeting on Saturday, June 16.

Town Clerk and Treasurer Cindy Dunn said that voters approve all but four articles, which resulted in a municipal budget $16,335 less than originally proposed by the Board of Selectmen.

On Article 7, which asked if residents wanted to raise funds to establish a new position within the Fire Department, Dunn said that residents voted to raise $0 instead of the recommended $40,835.

Residents also voted to raise $5,000, instead of the recommended $500, on Article 33, which asked residents if they wished to raise money through taxation for the Old Church on the Hill account.

Near the end of the meeting, residents voted to appropriate $150,000, rather than the recommended $130,000, for Article 38, which asked residents to appropriate money from the Fund Balance to reduce the 2018-19 Appropriations budget.

As a result of the differences between the residents’ vote and the proposed budget, residents had to vote to permanently increase the tax levy limit by $17,156.

Dunn said that on the June 12 election, Dona Grant ousted incumbent Maida DeMers-Dobson by a 273-116 vote for a three-year term on the Board of Selectmen.

Grant also ousted DeMers-Dobson from the Board of Assessors by a 271-117 vote.

mdaigle@sunmediagroup.net