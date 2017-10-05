Oxford Casino to add another 400 parking spaces

OXFORD — The Department of Environmental Protection has approved a permit for BB Development LLC to begin construction of a $1,050,000, 401 parking space lot at the Oxford Casino.

Construction of the first phase – about 200 spaces – is expected to be completed this fall at the time the Casino’s hotel and OxPub open for business in mid-November. The lot is being constructed on 4.8 acres of the entire 35.5 site that includes the hotel and pub.

The permit application was approved by the Department of Environmental Protection, with conditions, on Sept. 14.

“We’re hoping to have phase one completed this fall, but it is weather dependent,” said Jane McClay Hoyt, advertising & public relations coordinator for the Oxford Casino.

Hoyt said the Casino is constructing the additional parking in two phases – about 200 spaces in each phase – and it will be constructed in the northeast portion of the Casino property between the Casino and the water tower.

“Our plans are to build the first phase now to accommodate guests, and we will continue to evaluate the need for the second 200 spots,” she said.

The parking lot construction will leave 17.4 impervious acres of the 35.5-acre site, including the hotel and pub. It lies within the Little Androscoggin, Whitney and Hogan ponds watershed.

According to information from DEP, the Little Androscoggin River and Whitney Pond watersheds are most at risk from the project, but a discharge “will not pose an unreasonable risk” to the aquifer.

According to the approved DEP permit, the treated stormwater runoff from the first phase will be directed into an existing stormwater management pond. The DEP has already approved this and the applicant will use it for the second phase as well.