CEBE, Blessed Teresa help Oxford Hills community stay warm

NORWAY — Nonprofits and area churches have teamed up to help keep Oxford Hills residents warmer this winter.

There is still time to sign up for the low-cost, energy-saving reusable window insert program, which is in its second phase and is a partnership between Norway’s Center for Ecology-Based Economy and Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Parish.

Last year during the pilot program, Bridgton’s Saint Joseph Church – which is affiliated with Blessed Teresa – partnered with Catholic Charities Maine and the Rockland-based nonprofit WindowDressers to help residents combat high heat costs during the winter season.

The inserts are $30, or there is a pay-what-you-can option. Organizers note this is a lot less money than spending upwards of $400 to replace a similar-sized window.

The deadline to sign up for the program is Friday, Aug. 4. Those interested in signing up can do so by visiting http://windowdressers.org/ or calling 207-230-9902.

Those at CEBE were happy to offer this program to area residents.

“It is worthwhile because it really helps with two things: One it reduces emissions and energy use in the community and also it helps low-income households save money and stay warm in the winter,” said James Miller, co-chair of CEBE’s Shelter Working Group, who is helping spearhead the local effort.

WindowDressers President Dianne Smith agreed.

“With 30 percent of home heat loss through windows alone, inserts reduce home heating fuel use and CO2 emissions simultaneously,” she said in a press release.

In the same release, a Bridgton homeowner reported no longer feeling any draft from the window after the insert was installed.

“A Harrison resident noted that automatic fuel deliveries arrived when the tank was still half full, compared to being only a quarter full before the inserts, a rough indication of the immediate savings,” the release said.

Miller said the window inserts will be partially assembled in Rockland by volunteers before they make their way to Norway.

“The final assembly [and] pick up will be at CEBE for Norway,” he said, adding volunteers will insert the plastic and foam strips.

Measurements for the window inserts are due by mid-August and by early- to mid-September is when they will be assembled.

Volunteers are still needed to assemble the window inserts this fall. Anyone interested in helping CEBE can call the center at 207-739-2101 or email Miller at jm913148@dal.ca.

Those – including individuals, community groups and congregations – wanting to join the building effort in a different area can sign up online at http://windowdressers.org or contact Bridgton/Norway Build Coordinator Frank Daggett at francis.daggett@portlanddiocese.org.

