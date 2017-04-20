Celebrate earth, and help care for it at Earth Day Norway this week

NORWAY — While Earth Day Norway is organized by the Center for Ecology-Based Economy, those at CEBE emphasize this is a community event and encourage residents, businesses and organizations to participate.
The fourth annual event runs from Tuesday, April 18, through Sunday, April 23, in downtown Norway and beyond. The celebration has expanded to multiple events across several days for 2017.
“We want to expand Earth Day every year because it’s our opportunity to stand up for the environment, especially these days,” said Zizi Vlaun, director of communications for CEBE. “We’d like everybody to be aware how important it is to take care of the planet we live in because it takes care of us. We also want people to come together as a community for the planet.”
“It’s about raising consciousness about the global ecosystem and about the Earth and how it is the thing we rely on and is the source of all life really,” added Scott Vlaun, executive director of CEBE.
He noted the rest of the 364 days of the year, people focus on the negative things happening as a result of climate change.
“The Earth is under so much stress. I think it’s really important to take a … week to focus on all of the positive things,” he added.
Zizi said CEBE wants to make the connection between local businesses and their responsibility in doing their part to be environmentally conscious. Scott noted two of those businesses in downtown Norway are Cafe Nomad and the Norway Brewing Company – both of which have events this week.
From 6-9 p.m. Friday, April 21, is a poetry reading and live music at Cafe Nomad, 445 Main St. The cafe held a poetry reading during one of the initial Earth Day Norway celebrations, but not last year, according to Zizi Vlaun. The Mountain Poets Society – which has been doing Poets on the Porch for the Norway Arts Festival for almost 20 years – will read from 7 to 8 p.m. at the cafe. This is the first time the cafe has hosted live music during Earth Day Norway. Earth Funk with Oen Kennedy and Rusty Wiltjer will play before and after the poets.
“The Norway Brewing Company a business that is doing it’s part by being environmentally conscious by buying local produce and local meats and dairy from local farmers,” Scott said, adding the Main Street brewery is celebrating its one-year anniversary also on Friday, coinciding with Earth Day Norway. “Having a local brewery in the area that grows their own hops and uses … blueberries from local farmers contributes our local food system.”
There are other new events for the 2017 version of Earth Day Norway.
“This year we added a Trash Bash to the mix and encourage all of the 11 towns in the area to participate in cleaning up ecologically sensitive areas in their towns,” Zizi said. “Harrison has been leading the charge for three years now and is a great model for all of the towns.”
Last year, Harrison had 94 participants who collected more than 1,000 pounds of trash. The 2017 Harrison Earth Day cleanup is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 17, at the Fire Station, at 34 School St. T-shirts will be given away to the first 75 people signed up and a barbecue will be held after.
Other trash bash events include:
- 8-10 a.m. meeting at the Waterford Town Common, ending at the Waterford Library, 633 Waterford Road, for refreshments.
- 8 a.m. Lake Pennesseewassee rest stop on Route 118, the members of the Western Foothills Land Trust and Norway Lake Association will pick up trash around the lake. Others can participate as well.
- 8 a.m. Oxford Recreation Center, 223 King St., Oxford and Otisfield residents will meet there for the cleanup.
The husband and wife duo pointed to CEBE’s vision statement, which will be touched upon before the Saturday, April 22 rally.
“We created a different vision for economic development, one based on the richness of our local ecology and the collective wisdom of our people. We envisioned a future of regenerating the Earth while growing our food, of public, electric, and human powered transport, of clean, distributed, renewable energy, and earth-inspired shelter crafted from local resources,” Scott said. “It was a model for community health and resilience, and for sustainable, human-scale development.
“I think a lot of people are starting to realize we can provide for our needs [and] regenerate Earth’s ecosystem at the same time,” he added. “It’s a whole different way of thinking and spending time observing nature.”
The rally will be held at 11 a.m. at Longley Square on Main Street and will be followed by the parade. Speakers at the rally include the Rev. Don Mayberry, the Rev. Sarah Shepley, Jesse Wall of TruStrength Athletics and Scott Vlaun.
Following the rally is food, fun and games at the Alan Day Community Garden at 26 Whitman St. Then from 2 to 5 p.m. is the Earth Community Concert at Longley Square with “homegrown music [by] Oxford Hills musicians,” Scott said. Providing the live entertainment are the Fedoras (which is made up of local elementary school students), the Youngerbloods, Naveah Dance Circus and Singepole Mountain Band.
“There will be dance music – a real celebration,” he added. “At that point we’re done talking and marching, we’re celebrating.”
The Vlauns thanked a number of Main Street businesses that help sponsor the event, along with volunteers Donna Landry, Carol Rothenberg, Oen Kennedy, Jessica Badone and Cindy Tinsley.
For a full list of Earth Day Norway events, see the side bar or visit www.facebook.com/pg/ecologybasedeconomy.
Earth Week 2017
Thursday, April 20
1:30-2:30 p.m. • S.T.E.A.M.ed up for science workshop for kids
Norway Memorial Library, 258 Main St.
How to make origami and paper pots to plant seeds in and take home to grow. Robotic hands and mini rocket making will also be offered. Register with Annika Black, children’s librarian, at 743-5309, ext. 4.
Friday, April 21
1-3 p.m. • FELT MASK MAKING
Neveah Dance Studio, 290 Main St., upstairs
Nettie Gentempo will teach kids how to make masks, which can be worn in the Earth Day Parade and beyond. Offered by the U-Maine Cooperative Extension’s Area Resources for Kids (ARK) program with Cyndy Tinsley. Call 743-6329 to preregister. $5 fee.
6-9 p.m. • POETRY READING & LIVE MUSIC
Café Nomad, 445 Main St.
Poems to celebrate the earth from Mountain from 7-8 p.m.
Poets Society. Dinner served at the Café until 9 p.m. Earth Funk plays live music from 6-9 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
8-10 a.m. • TRASH BASH
Oxford Hills area
Trash pick-ups in every town: Bolsters Mills, Buckfield, Harrison, Hebron, Norway, Otisfield, South Paris, Waterford and West Paris.
FMI on details for each town, call CEBE at 739-2101.
9-11 a.m. • CREATE BANNERS & SIGNS
CEBE, 447 Main St.
Prizes for creativity, originality, resourcefulness and cleverness. $200 worth of prizes from local businesses that make the environment part of their business plan.
11 a.m. • EARTH DAY RALLY & PARADE
Starts at Longley Square on Main Street
Rally with speakers, Community Sing and parade. Starts at Longley Square along sidewalk down to Rowe School and back up other side of sidewalk to the Alan Day Community Garden on Whitman Street.
12-2 p.m. • FOOD, FUN & GAMES
Alan Day Community Garden, 26 Whitman St.
Learn more about Alan Day Community Garden and sign up for a plot. Lunch for purchase. Play “Wake Up” with Donna Landry, make origami frogs with Cyndy Tinsley and fairy houses with Jess Person.
2-5 p.m. • EARTH DAY COMMUNITY CONCERT
Longley Square, corner of Deering and Main streets
Fedoras, The Youngerbloods, Naveah Dance Circus, Singepole Mountain Band
4-5 p.m. • FILM FEST
CEBE, 447 Main St.
“Story of Stuff” (21 min)
“Billions in Change” (43 min)
“Racing Extinction” (94 min)
Local popcorn provided by Fare Share Co-op.
Sunday, April 23
9-10 a.m. • NATURE & BIRD WALK
Meet at CEBE, 477 Main St.
Learn how to listen, identify, whistle and sing with the birds. Oen Kennedy will take you on a bird walk of Ordway Grove to look at the trees and plants birds live in.
11-12 p.m. • COMMUNITY SING
Longley Square, corner of Deering and Main streets
Come learn simple songs that inspire, bring joy, and are easy to learn. All ages and all voices are welcome and valued. FMI: Annie Schlaeffer and Jayne Pearson, 612-618-7751
12-1 p.m. • INTERESTING & AMAZING ANIMALS
CEBE, 477 Main St.
What is a pangolin? Armored animals are fascinating! Oen Kennedy will explore this wild world with you through image and song in The Commons.
2 p.m. • EARTH DAY CONCERT
UU Church, 479 Main St.
Heather Pierson, Church Choir,
Nate Towne and Davy Sturtevant. $5
4 p.m. • FILM: POWER OF COMMUNITY
CEBE, 447 Main St.
Short talk with John Waller, sustainability after fossil fuels, Cuba. Scott Vlaun on regenerative agriculture. Snacks provided.