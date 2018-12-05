Christmas and kindness go hand in hand for Piper

HARRISON – Christmas Angels come in all forms in Harrison and this year residents, young and old, gathered at the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on November 28 to watch as Santa sprinkled seven-year-old Piper Cleveland with his magic dust as she touched the tree to light it.

The Harrison Elementary School first-grade student, was selected from a large group of kindergarten and first grade students at the local elementary school to ride with Santa in a fire truck to the tree lighting ceremony where she helped lead participants in singing Christmas carols before lighting the tree.

She won the honor of being this year’s Christmas angel as winner of the essay contest.

“This year I asked the kindergarten and first grade teachers to have their students complete an essay on what Christmas means to them,” said Harrison Recreation Director Kayla Laird.

Laird said four classes participated in the contest and the essays were read by Town Manager Tim Pellerin who selected the Piper’s winning essay out of scores of others, many who spoke about presents, family, hot cocoa and snow.

“We had many great essays submitted but felt as though Piper’s covered the true meaning of Christmas,” she said.

In her essay, Piper wrote that Christmas means to her, “spending time with family and having fun with all and loving and sharing kindness. Kindness is helping your sister.”

Piper lives in Harrison with her parents Randy and Dorcey Cleveland and her two sister Peyton, 9, and new born Preslee. Piper is very involved in all sports including soccer, basketball, cheering, softball and tumbling.

