Christmas is coming to downtown Norway!

NORWAY — Norway’s downtown will be lit up and busy every Friday beginning Dec. 2 as Norway’s Downtown Holiday Nights extended shopping hours extravaganza begins.

Every shop on Main Street will stay open until 7 p.m. for holiday shopping. Refreshments will be provided to busy shoppers, gift wrapping will be offered at the Weary Club by either the local 4-H Club or Relay for Life and musical entertainment will fill the street.

On Dec. 2, shoppers will be transported by OHUG – the Oxford Hills Ukulele Group – playing holiday tunes in the Square. The 4-H will wrap gifts in the Weary Club and the Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce will provide refreshments at the kiosk.

On Dec. 9, the glorious Christmastide choir of the Second Congregational Church will fill shoppers hearts and souls with Christmas spirit as its heavenly notes drift down the street. Once again the Chamber will provide refreshments at the kiosk and the Relay for Life folks will wrap gifts at the Weary Club.

On Dec. 16, shoppers can hitch a ride down Main Street from the Norway Savings Bank parking lot in a horse-drawn wagon while they listen to the sound of The Youngerbloods’ brass, reed and vocal holiday music. They can warm up with some refreshments at the kiosk provided by the Progress Center and get their gifts wrapped at the Weary Club by the 4-H.

On Dec. 23 the winning ticket will be drawn at 6 p.m. for a free turkey. Shoppers can enter the raffle for free with proof of purchase during the extended hours at participating businesses. Refreshments will be provided by Norway Savings Bank at the kiosk. Entertainment to be announced.

Come downtown on Fridays in December to buy local and support your friends and neighbors’ businesses!

During and after shopping, stop by Cafe Nomad (until 8 p.m.) for small plates and a glass of wine or beer or The Norway Brewery for a meal, a pint and some holiday cheer!

Norway’s Downtown holiday Nights are sponsored by Norway Downtown and the Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce.