Christmas spirit abounds on Main Street in Norway

NORWAY — Did you know, the Matolcsy Art Center and the Norway Historical Society have many gift possibilities for sale each Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. During Norway’s Holiday Nights, Magic on Main Street?

Stop by the art center (across from the Unitarian Church) and the historical society (side entrtance) and see for yourself! The offerings at the historical society also include things from the Gingerbread House – perfect stocking stuffers or gifts for neighbors.

Then visit the wealth of shops along Main Street to finish up your giving list. Inside some that are hosting pop-up shops you will find twice as much on offer from local artisans.

If you like to get creative and design your own wrapping paper, you can do so starting at 5 p.m. Dec. 15 at Fiber & Vine which will offer a free Make Your Own Wrapping Paper workshop for young and old alike. If not, then skip across the street to CEBE where you can find gift wrapping services.

Don’t forget to take a nostalgic wagon ride up Main Street, warm your hands by the fire at the square compliments of Ben Gibson and Amanda Huotari and join in with Community Sing for it’s last appearance. On Dec. 22 Vocal Solution is excited to sing Christmas/seasonal A Capella pieces.

If you haven’t bought your tree by now, please check out the trees for sale in the square. They are freshly cut, unshaped, completely natural local trees and they can be cut to your specs. Best of all they are only $25.

When the shops close at 7 p.m. stop by one of the downtown restaurants to rest your feet and fill your tummy.

And don’t forget to have a lovely holiday!

Free family workshops are as follows:

Dec. 15 – 5 p.m. – Make Your Own Wrapping Paper – Fiber & Vine, 402 Main St.

Dec. 22 – 5 p.m. – Special Christmas Story readings – Food for Thought, 446 Main St.

Various organizations will offer gift wrapping at CEBE, 447 Main St., each Friday as well as refreshments.

There will be entertainment either in Longley Square or along Main Street each Friday. Some merchants will also offer refreshments.

At the Brewery you’ll find the following special holiday happenings between 5 and 7 p.m.:

Dec. 15: Special tour by Head Brewer Charlie Magne Melhus, tasting of bottles and unreleased beers

Dec. 22: Bottle release of Norway Brewing Company’s Christmas beer, Pepperkake, a sour saison with ginger, (4 to 9 p.m.)

Don’t forget to vote for your favorite top three holiday windows for the window decorating contest. Each participating merchant has voting slips.

In addition, there will be a drawing on Friday, Dec. 22, for a hand crafted gift bag with more than $300 worth of local merchandise and gift certificates. Make sure to get your name in the drawing at participating shops on Main Street.

Holiday Nights, Magic on Main Street is sponsored by Oxford Federal Credit Union, Walmart, Community Concepts and Norway Savings Bank.

The new lights along Main Street were made possible by Walmart and Rice Tree Service.