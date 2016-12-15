Come to downtown Norway for wagon rides, live music and support local business

NORWAY — Horse-drawn wagon rides, Christmas music, free refreshments and gift wrapping are on offer Friday night on Main Street in Norway.

Norway Downtown’s Holiday Nights, Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce and Community Concepts have teamed up to provide shoppers with a holiday experience during the Friday extended shopping hours from 5 to 7 p.m. in downtown Norway.

On Dec. 16, Meadow Creek Farm in Sumner will be giving free wagon rides compliments of Community Concepts. Also on the 16th, The Youngerbloods will provide live music, the Progress Center refreshments and the 4H Club, gift wrapping. Dress warmly, forecast is very cold.

Every retail shop on Main Street as well as the Norway Historical Society will be open until 7 p.m. and shoppers are invited to stop by Hidden Pathways for a free 10-minute introductory Reiki session to relieve holiday stress!

On Dec. 23, Janelle Raven and Jonathan Potter, vocalists; and Aaron Skolfield and Rachel Potter, instrumentalists, will provide live holiday music, Norway Savings Bank – refreshments and Responsible Pet Care – gift wrapping.

Come to downtown Norway on Fridays and support your friends and neighbors, join the holiday spirit and shop local.