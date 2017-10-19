Community growth should include all

Tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 20, the Oxford County Wellness Collaborative is offering training to learn to hold conversations that foster trust, commitment and a sense of belonging. The “Restorative Community Training” is ideal for people who would like to participate in or facilitate meaningful, respectful conversations.

The training has also been shown to empower participants to directly address personal and community improvement.

Whether or not we are involved in specific activities to improve our communities, this sort of training is something we could all benefit from. The lack of civil discourse and simple common courtesy is not just a national issue.

Too often we think we are helping when we try to “improve” things. Very rarely do we listen to ourselves or put ourselves in another’s shoes to understand how we are heard.

Too often suggestions on how things should be done, what should be important is not necessarily helpful. In fact, it can be harmful and divisive.

Too often we create a them and us feeling within our communities. We assume we know what’s best and perhaps we have done due diligence, researched a lot, gone to trainings, but failed to simply ask what others see as important and look at things from another’s perspective.

There usually isn’t one right or wrong way.

Everyone should take part in learning civil discourse, restorative practices and inclusiveness.

After all, communities are composed of everyone in them, not just those who sit on boards or serve on committees.