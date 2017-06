NORWAY — The community is invited to bid long-time Norway Town Manager David Holt farewell as he retires after 28 years of serving Norway and its citizens.

A reception will be held Sunday, June 25, at the Norway Fire Station, 19 Danforth Street in Norway. A presentation will be made to Holt at 2 p.m. A social gathering and opportunity for individuals to say good-bye to Holt will continue until 4 p.m.

There will be light refreshments and members of the community are welcome to give brief remarks.