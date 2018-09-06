County fair opens with new events

OXFORD — The annual Oxford County Fair kicks off Wednesday, Sept. 12, with the traditional Agricultural and Conservation Day when hundreds of school children from throughout the area come to the fair to learn and will end Saturday evening with a performance by the Marshall Tucker Band.

A number of new events will be at the fair this year including a mini horse pull on Saturday, Sept. 15 at 1 p.m.; a Farmer’s Pull on Thursday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. and a Fireman’s Muster which begins at 6 p.m on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

Hebron Fire Chief Jim Trundy, who also serves as an officer with the Oxford County Agricultural Society, said the Muster will be held on the Demolition Derby Field.

“Hopefully this will be something we can continue,”Trundy said of the new event. “It will showcase their [firefighters’] skills and hopefully they can provide some entertainment for the community.”

The idea to hold a Muster came during a brainstorming session of the directors for new ways to draw a crowd to the fair, he said.

“I’m willing to give it a shot,” said Trundy when the idea to have a Firemen’s Muster was discussed.

Half a dozen teams had registered to participate as of last week and more said they were putting together a team, he said.

Teams already include fire department’s from Paris, Region 9, Lovell, Harrison, Norway and others. Six-member teams will compete for a trophy in a variety of events including dry hose, wet hose, ball squirt and mystery events at the Demo Derby Arena.

Trophies will be awarded after the last event for first, second and third place winners for each event and one trophy will be awarded to the overall winning team.

There is no fee to register a team. Anyone who would a team should contact Trundy at 207-966-2913.

The fair begins September 12 with the annual Agricultural and Conservation Day, which runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year, the event will provide students from public, private and home schooled free exhibitions with a focus on habitats. The event is free, but children must register in advance with the Oxford County Soil and Water Conservation District which has coordinated the day for nearly 25 years.

“Each year we attempted to bring something new to the program and have worked diligently in most recent years to satisfy the “Learning Results” requirements,” said program coordinator Jeannie Federico in a statement released about the event.

“This program has brought components that focus on science, math and social studies for the students. Home schooled children will be attending. The fair will be passing out bags to all the children with many educational tools and there are about 80 educational booths.”

The fair will continue with a wide range of events, contests and exhibits including the traditional steer & ox show, farmers horse classes, pulling horses and 4-H shows, the He man contest, Mom’s apple pie contest, the popular Woodsman Day, Community Day, the Demolition Derby, the Oxford Fair Museum and Smokey’s Great Shows returns with its midway entertainment.

Admission prices: are Wednesday – $1; Thursday, $5 per person, 5 and under free; Friday, $8 per person, 5 and under free; Saturday, $10 per person, 5 and under free.

Parking fees are Wednesday, $1; Thursday and Friday, $5 and Saturday $10.

Fair officials said the former walk-in gate will be closed this year. There will be a new gate and parking at the Family Fun Field

