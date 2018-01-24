Creek washout removes fish barrier causes problems

BUCKFIELD — “We try to find a silver lining,” says Buckfield Interim Town Manager Brad Plante about the two sides of Shedd Hollow Road that no longer meet over Darnit Brook. “That’s a demolition expense we don’t have to deal with,” he said of the destruction of the culvert bride that was swept downstream during a storm last October. “It was like David Copperfield waved his arm and made the bridge disappear, it was unbelievable,” said Plante. Local officials have been discussing plans to rebuild the culvert and remove any barriers for the fish. Plante recalled that during the morning of October 31 Tyler Belanger from the Public Works Department sent him a text with pictures of the damage. “[Belanger] sent me a text with a couple of pictures around 7 a.m. [In the pictures] there was a hole in one section, but the bridge was intact; by the time I got there, it was gone. … I later got a call from Randy McMullen (Department of Environmental Protection, Bureau of Remediation and Waste Management) and he asks, ‘What’re you going to do about all the debris?’ I said, ‘What debris?’ he says, ‘Isn’t the road surface and bits of debris and pieces of…’ ‘nope.’ ‘What do you mean ‘nope?’ ‘Randy, I have no idea where it went and I’m not going looking for it.’” Plante said McMullen made sure to provide the town with guidelines on proper disposal of any debris if it were later discovered. Darnit Brook is a tributary to the West Branch of the Nezinscot River, part of the Androscoggin River watershed, and is considered an important habitat for the Eastern Brook Trout. Jeff Stern, environmental planner for the Androscoggin River Watershed Council (ARWC), secured a grant in the summer of 2015 to conduct a barrier assessment. Stern said the report will look for barriers to fish passage in all the streams that are within the Nezinscot River’s watershed. The group combed the brooks and streams that feel the Nezinscot and ultimately the Androscoggin looking for obstructions that would keep brook trout from traveling. They found one in the Shedd Hollow Road culvert. “The Oxford County Soil and Water Conservation District, the Androscoggin Valley Soil and Conservation districts and the ARWC, our three entities did this barrier assessment … I personally remember this crossing at Shedd Hollow Road on Darnit Brook was part of my territory. I remember looking at and even back then, August of 2015, we could see it was a big problem for fish passage.” Stern explained. “What was in there was a rusted-out pipe arch culvert. It was so rusted out that the water would come in from the upstream end and about halfway through the culvert it would all drop down out of the bottom and flow out the bottom of the culvert, so the lower half was totally dry; this was not good for fish passage plus there was a lot of erosion coming down from the road which is not good for water quality.” This assessment came after a bridge inspection report performed by Maine Department of Transportation in October of 2011, had already found the condition of the culvert and its placement to be poor.

As a result of the Clean Water for Maine bond that was ratified by voters in 2014, the ARWC applied for a competitive grant program from the DEP on behalf of the town and was awarded $95,000, “approximately half the estimated cost of the project,” according to ARWC Executive Director Ferg Lea.

A figure of approximately $210,000 is what Plante is working with until proposals are complete. Further applications, filed with help from the ARWS, have been submitted to the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service for grants to the town that, according to Plante, “could be up to $50,000. We’d be happy with half of that.”

The project has got the support of Congressman Bruce Poliquin, who in a letter to the Northeast Regional Director of the Fish and Wildlife Service Wendi Weber, highlighted the importance of Darnit Brook as, “an important Maine fishway,” and underscored that, “The town of Buckfield and the ARWC are in critical need of the additional support and funding … this grant would provide.”

Buckfield had also submitted figures to FEMA because of the storm damage, that the President declared a disaster eligible for federal relief on January 2, that included repairs for the bridge. Representatives from the Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) told Plante that the bridge can be put into the claim minus the grant from the DEP already on the books, so the town applied for the remaining estimated cost of $115,000.

“We’re waiting to see if we’re going to get additional grant money and the plans from U Maine.” Plante said. Anything not provided by environmental grants or disaster relief funding would be the town’s responsibility.