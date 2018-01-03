Fireworks vote before residents

WATERFORD — A public hearing will be held on the proposed ban on consumer fireworks – both selling and using – on Monday, Jan. 8.
The hearing will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Town Office, 366 Valley Rd.
In August, resident Bill Roy, president of the McWain Shores Association, presented a proposed ordinance that would ban the sale and use of consumer fireworks in town, except on July 4 and Dec. 31/Jan 1 and the weekends before and after those two holidays.
The petition cited numerous complaints to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office and the Town Office, and harmful effects of late-night explosions on military veterans, pets and livestock.
Selectmen agreed to refine the ordinance and present it to voters at the March Annual Town Meeting for consideration.
According to the proposed ordinance, no person shall use, possess with the intent to use, sell, possess with the intent to sell or offer for sale consumer fireworks in Waterford except for persons who have been issued a fireworks display permit by Waterford or the state.
Any person who uses consumer fireworks or possesses consumer fireworks with the intent to use in Waterford will be punished by a fine of not less than $200 and not more than $400, plus costs. For second and subsequent offenses, a fine of not less than $300 will be imposed and not more than $600 per violation plus costs.
The ordinance can not be amended on the town meeting floor. It will be a simple yes or no vote.
