Former student to revitalize Hebron Station School gardens

HEBRON — A former Hebron Station School student will renovate the school gardens as his Eagle Scout project.

“I had a lot of good memories here. One of them is them in the gardens,” said Andrew Estes of Hebron, who is now an eighth-grade student at Oxford Hills Middle School and a Life Scout with Troop 130 in Paris, which is the second highest rank attainable.

Andrew said when he was a student his class redid the rock gardens, which had been constructed on the east side of the building when the school opened in 2002 but became overgrown over the years.

When he came along with his mother to drop his younger brother off at the elementary school one day, he noticed the gardens were in disrepair.

“I want them (current students) to have the opportunity [to enjoy the gardens] like I did,” he said of his Eagle Scout project. Eagle Scout is the highest rank attainable in Scouting.

On Wednesday, May 17, students and their families joined Andrew for a fundraiser with the assistance of Darling’s Ice cream for a Cause, which is based in Brewer, and helps support fundraising causes across the state.

Andrew said he has already had some large donations from Richardson Landscaping and Hammond Lumber and others, but he still needs help with other items.

He intends to deconstruct all the beds and replace the dirt and also to replace the 12-foot-high bed sidings with 2- inch sides.

Andrew will instruct students on the care of the garden so they can continue to tend it.

Anyone who wishes to donate to the project should contact the Hebron Station School at 207-966-3323.

