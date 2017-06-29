Grover Gundrilling to close Norway plant and eliminate positions

By Matthew Daigle

NORWAY — Grover Gundrilling LLC announced that it would be closing its Norway plant on Aldrich Avenue, resulting in the layoff of an indeterminate number of people.

The company announced in a June press release that the closing of the Norway plant was a “strategic restructuring” and was “designed to streamline operations and ensure the highest levels of service and quality for customers.”

The restructuring will “result in the elimination of some duplicate positions and the reduction of positions to meet business levels,” according to the press release.

Chris Hester, president and CEO of Grover Gundrilling said Monday, June 26, that, “while I am obviously disappointed to have notified some valued colleagues that their employment with the company is ending, I look forward to Grover Gundrilling continuing to provide great service to our customers and great jobs to our employees.”

Hester added that the operations of the Norway plant will be consolidated into the Oxford plant at 59 Industrial Drive, and that some of the employees from the Norway plant will move to the Oxford plant.

He said that the consolidation should be “complete by the end of July.”

Hester declined to comment on how many people are employed with the Norway plant, and the exact number of people who will be affected by the consolidation.

“We’re a privately held company, and as such, we’re not required to release that information unless something happens within the company that requires us to release it,” Hester continued. “We combed over our statement, and we decided not to release that information publically.”

According to the Maine Department of Labor, the Norway plant currently employs somewhere between 50 and 99 employees.

mdaigle@sunmediagroup.net