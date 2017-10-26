Halloween’s coming to Oxford Hills!

OXFORD HILLS — The 12th annual Norway Halloween Festival is Friday, Oct. 27, from 2 to 5 p.m. This event is open to the public regardless of residence.

Children and adults from everywhere are invited to dress up and participate along Main Street. Last year 74 businesses and organizations opened their doors for Trick or Treat on Main Street and public attendance was more than 3,000 people.

Trick or Treat on Main Street is a start where you park event. Enjoy a healthy 1-mile journey and participate in crafts and games, listen to a storyteller and enter costume contests and raffles.

This year’s Norway Halloween Festival is sponsored by Norway Downtown Promotions Committee, Norway Parks & Recreation Department, Norway Memorial Library, Healthy Oxford Hills and Main Street businesses. For more information contact Norway Recreation Director Deb Partridge, 743-6651 or debpart@megalink.net.

After Norway, Paris!

Come one come all for an eventful afternoon of Halloween delights! Bring your goblins and ghosts to the “More at Moore Park” Halloween event on Friday, Oct. 27.

The annual event is from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. and will be held at the Paris Fire Station at 137 Western Ave. due to the recent rain. It features a variety of children-oriented events such as pumpkin carving, face painting, doughnut eating, bobbling for apples, and dancing to the music of the Fedoras.

This free event is open to the public – all are welcomed.

A raffle will be held for a child to win a new toboggan and other prizes donated by Paricon. Costumes are encouraged.

For more information, contact Rick at 461-0379 or Sarah at 890-7189.