Harrison appoints new manager

HARRISON — Seven months after beginning the search for a new town manager, the Board of Selectmen announced they have hired an “outstanding” replacement for long-time Town Manager George “Bud” Finch.

In a written statement released this week, the board announced the hiring of Westbrook native Timothy Pellerin, a career Fire Department administrator and most recently town manager for the town of Rangeley.

Pellerin will replace Finch, who announced his retirement in mid-September after more than seven years at the helm. Although the notice was effective December 31, 2017, Finch agreed to stay on a month-to-month basis if selectmen had not found a replacement by the end of the year. A limited number of qualified resumes for the town’s top spot and a need to find the “perfect fit,” caused the hiring delay.

The board feels they have found that perfect fit in Pellerin.

“We believe that Tim has the depth and breath of experience to make an outstanding town manager,” the board wrote in its announcement.

According to information from the board, Pellerin was born and raised in Westbrook, attended Westbrook schools and graduated from Westbrook High School. He started his full-time firefighting career in 1980 and worked in Brunswick, Portland, Westbrook and the Rangeley fire departments over the last 38 years.

Pellerin has been in municipal government administration since 1994, serving in the positions of deputy chief, fire chief, director and manager. Most recently, he has been serving Rangely’s town manager for the last four years and its fire chief for the past six years.

He has an Associate of Science degree in Fire Science, a Certificate in Emergency Management and a Certificate in Municipal Management. Pellerin has a son and daughter and two granddaughters. He enjoys outdoor sports including hunting, fishing, boating and snowmobiling.

Rangeley is a town in the resort area of the Rangeley Lake region. the town has about 1,150 residents and is located in Franklin County.

Pellerin said in the announcement, “I’m looking forward to coming to Harrison because of its character that resembles the Rangeley region, but allows me to be closer to my family and friends.”

Details of Pellerin’s transition are still being worked out, said the board.

As for Finch, the board thanked him for his “quality service.”

“Harrison is in a far better place than when he arrived.”

