Harrison may see slight mil increase

HARRISON — Taxpayers may see a slight increase in their mil rate, if voters approve the proposed $6.9 million Fiscal 2019 municipal budget when Annual Town Meeting gets underway on June 13.

Action of the 25-article warrant begin Wednesday, June 13 at 6:30, at the Harrison Elementary School.

Harrison’s total proposed budget of $7,017,811 has been decreased recently to $6,967,310 after the SAD 17 Board of Directors set its final proposed budget.

Officials say that despite the town’s assessment for the SAD 17 budget increased $8,691 over the FY 2018 assessment it is less than what the town projected when the budget municipal was being developed.

At that time, former Town Manager George “Bud” Finch said last month that based on town meeting action, the mil is projected to increase .15 per $100,000 valuation or 1.4 percent. That is an increase from $10.65 in Fiscal 2018 to $10.80 in Fiscal 2019. But it is less than the tax rate of Fiscal 2017 – $10.95 – and Fiscal 2016 $11.15.

The rate may vary by a few pennies when the Board of Assessors commit’s the taxes following town meeting.

Further reduction in the mil rate, for example by 3 percent, would require a cut of $186,575 in the municipal operating budget. That would translate to personnel cuts, Finch said at that time.

According to information from the town office, the $3,388,223 costs for Harrison’s share in education costs, represents 48.3 percent of the budget and 54.5 percent of the taxes. (That number has since been updated to $3,062,187.30.)

Based on the initial education assessment estimate, the municipal operations budget of $1,992,244 represents the next highest part of the overall budget at 28.4 percent. It requires $1,193,590 or 19.2 percent of the taxes to be raised. The proposed municipal operations budget is $109,155 or 5.8 percent higher than last’s year’ municipal operations budget.

During town meeting, voters will be asked to raise and appropriate:

$583, 167 for Public Works;

$471,241 for Administration costs;

$244,066 for the Solid Waste Department;

$212,423 for Public Safety;

$119,501 for the Recreation Department;

$117,449 for the Fire Department;

$111,646 for the Parks Department;

$80,000 for Community Services;

and $52,750 for Insurance.

