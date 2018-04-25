Home Show opens Friday

OXFORD — The 17th annual Oxford Hills Homes Show will open tomorrow, April 27 as modular and manufactured home builders and retailers show off the latest home designs, including colonials, chalets and single- and double-wide manufactured homes.

The show will continue through the weekend from April 27-29. Homes will be open for public viewing at Schiavi Custom Builders, Alternative Modular Homes by Palmer Development, Turn Key Homes of Maine, Twin Town Homes and Coastline Homes. All are on Route 26.

The event has drawn thousands of potential home buyers, primarily from Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts since its inception.

“Every year, at least 1,000 people tour the parade of homes along Route 26 in Oxford. Come and find your dream home during the Oxford Hills Home Show April 27-29,” said Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce Executive Director John Williams in a statement released last week.

More than 40 homes will be on display daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those businesses involved in the annual show include Alternative Modular Homes by Palmer Development, Coastline Homes of Oxford, Schiavi Custom Builders, Turn Key Homes and Twin Town Homes.

Norway Savings Bank is returning as the Signature Sponsor this year and the bank will have mortgage lending specialists on-site at all five builders throughout the weekend to discuss financing options with interested buyers.

The businesses have been hard at work preparing for the show.

“We don’t just build houses for our customers, we build homes,” said A. J. Stowell, general manager at Twin Town Homes which was again named Number One Home Store last year in the Latham Buying Group, a group of more than 60 home builders .

Stowell said there are many new models and great new interior features for prospective buyers to view at the 804 Main Street site which has been in business for more than 60 years and provides singlewides, doublewides and modulars through a variety of builders.

“We have many new models to view,” said Stowell. ” We always strive to make the customer experience the best it can be. Our ability to take a project and complete it from the ground up, including everything from excavation to on-site garages, to state of the art HVAC systems is what has given us such great customer reviews and feedback. We take great pride and having so many customers who are not only genuinely happy with their home, but eager to share their story. “

The home show will kick off with an open house at Coastline Homes on Thursday, April 26 from 5:30-7 p.m. There will be appetizers, door prize giveaways and a chance to meet all the builders.

ldixon@sunmediagroup.net