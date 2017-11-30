Indoor track club begins at OHCHS

PARIS — The Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School will begin a indoor track club as soon as this week, that organizers hope will evolve into a full program.

Athletic Director Kevin Ryan said he hopes the new club, which was approved by the SAD 17 Board of Directors at its Nov. 20 meeting, will start practising this week. The directors OK’d the formation of the new club and are expected to act on funding once it is determined what is needed.

Ryan said limited funding might be necessary to pay for the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Indoor Track league, invitational meets and other issues.

Ryan said he is trying to avoid any costs for the students.

Luc Roy, a cross country and outdoor track program coach at the high school, has offered to coach the indoor track club on a volunteer basis.

Ryan said some 15 students have already signed up for the club.

The participants will mainly use facilities at the high school, but officials hope they may be able to occasionally use other tracks such, as at Bates College and Hebron Academy for practice.

Ryan told the directors in his request letter that the formation of the club would provide additional opportunities for students to participate in “a positive alternative activity.”

“Many students who have expressed a sincere interest in the development of this program have not participated in a winter sports activity in the past. And they would like to use this opportunity to continue their training and conditioning for spring sports they have participated in during the past years,” he said.

“Were hoping to get club team stated and [eventually] establish a full program,” Ryan told the Advertiser Democrat. A full program would be supported by funding in the school budget.

