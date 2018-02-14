James Theriault sworn in as Oxford County sheriff

PARIS — James Theriault was sworn in as Oxford County Sheriff Tuesday, Feb. 13, at the Oxford County Commissioner’s Office, surrounded by friends, town officials, and former co-workers.

Theriault, who retired in early 2014 after serving for 20 years as Mexico’s police chief, was sworn in by Dedimus Justice Rick Micklon, while Theriault’s son pinned the Sheriff’s working badge on his father’s uniform.

Theriault was appointed by LePage on Tuesday, Feb. 6, replacing Wayne Gallant for the remainder of his term.

Gallant resigned Dec. 6 after allegations surfaced that he had sexually harassed members of his department.

“I’m very thankful and fortunate for the opportunity to serve as sheriff,” Theriault said after being sworn in. “I know this is going to be a challenging position, but I look forward to the opportunity that’s been afforded to me. I hope to work diligently in restoring the faith of the community and rebuilding morale in this department.”

He added that he hopes to “do the position the justice it deserves.”

“I want to get everybody’s confidence back into the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department,” Theriault said. “Hopefully, everyone will work with me to do that. I hope I can do it in the 11 months that I have in the position.”

Theriault said that he had taken out papers to run for a full term.

He asked for the “patience and cooperation” from the “citizens and the media” as he gets acclimated to the position.

“I have a few things to sort out and need to take some time to get things rolling,” he added.

