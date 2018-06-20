Kugell won’t seek chair again

OXFORD HILLS — Veteran SAD 17 Director and Chairman Ron Kugell announced at the June 18 Board of Directors meeting that he will not seek election as the board chair next month.

Kugell who has served as chairman for many of his 34 years on the board said he was making the announcement early to give other board members some time to consider other nominations.

He is planning to serve another year as a board member and will decide if he will seek re-election when his term expires in 2019. Kugell spoke for a few minutes about his time on the board and the respect everyone held for each other despite occasional differences.

“I’ve really enjoyed these past 30 or so years,” he said of his work as chairman. Kugell has been a part of the district since 1961, teaching math and science and eventually serving as the Oxford Hills High School assistant principal from the mid-1970s until 1983.The Board of Directors applauded the chairman following his announcement.