Longtime Lake Store employee in Norway retires on her birthday

DOUGHNUT MAKERS MATTER — There was “picketing” outside of the Lake Store on Christmas Eve when the end of an era happened at the business. Marilyn Clark, center holding her famous doughnuts, retired from the Norway business after 39 years on her birthday, Dec. 24. Friends and family members gather outside the establishment to “protest” Clark’s leaving. “She could probably make those doughnuts in her sleep. She gave me some helpful hints,” says Wanda Kilgore, who will become the second doughnut maker at the store, as the tasty pastries have been ordered as far away as Florida. Clark briefly reflects on her nearly four decades at the Lake Store. “It’s been a good 39 years,” she says. “That’s what I am going to miss – all the people.”