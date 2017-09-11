We’re looking for Unsung Heroes in the Oxford Hills

OXFORD HILLS — If you know someone who volunteers in your community, please take a moment to complete the nomination form and tell us more about this special person.

Perhaps you know someone who visits shut-ins or residents at area nursing homes. Maybe someone who reads to children, or runs errands for those who can’t. How about a neighborhood youngster (or oldster) who voluntarily shovels walks. Someone who helps out at the hospital or animal shelter.

The Advertiser Democrat wants to meet these folks and honor them with a story.

Submission forms will run in the Thursday, Sept. 14 edition of the paper. Or print off the form attached to this article.

Submissions can be mailed or dropped off at the Advertiser’s office at 1 Pikes Hill, Norway, ME 04268 or emailed newsteam@advertiserdemocrat.com.