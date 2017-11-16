Magic coming to Main Street in Norway

NORWAY — Once again merchants in Norway are banding together to offer the community extended shopping hours during the holiday season and encouraging everyone to shop local, shop small.

Norway Downtown and the Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce have partnered to bring Magic on Main Street to Norway during the annual Holiday Nights.

Beginning Friday, Dec. 1, Norway’s Main Street shops will be open two extra hours until 7 p.m.

Shoppers will find Christmas trees for sale, refreshments, gift wrapping, horse and wagon rides and family workshops, as well as a variety of new merchandise in participating shops that have welcomed visiting artisan pop-up shops within their stores.

From the Matolcsy Art Center to the Norway Brewery, shoppers will have a huge selection from which to choose their gifts.

Trees, cut fresh locally, will be on sale in Longley Square beginning Black Friday, Nov. 24.

Horse and wagon rides will offer a delightful journey from Norway Savings Bank to the Universalist Church/Matolcsy Art Center where it will pick up new riders and back to Norway Savings Bank via Water Street.

Family workshops are as follows:

Dec. 1 – 5 p.m. – Make an Ornament – Sew Orchid Design, 316 Main St.

Dec. 8 – 5 p.m. – Decorating Christmas Cookies – Happi Chicks at Cafe Nomad, 450 Main St.

Dec. 15 – 5 p.m. – Make Your Own Wrapping Paper – Fiber & Vine, 402 Main St.

Dec. 22 – 5 p.m. – Special Christmas Story readings – Food for Thought, 446 Main St.

Various organizations will offer gift wrapping at CEBE, 447 Main St., each Friday as well as refreshments.

Christmas trees will be available at Longley Square from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 24 to Dec. 22.

There will be entertainment either in Longley Square or along Main Street each Friday. Some participants will also offer refreshments.

A map of participating businesses is available in stores.

After shopping, make sure you stop by one of Norway’s restaurants to ease your tired feet and fill your hungry belly. Participating restaurants include Ari’s, Cafe Nomad, Panda Cafe, 290 Main and The Brewery.

Don’t forget to vote for your favorite top three holiday windows for the window decorating contest. Each participating merchant has voting slips.

In addition, there will be a drawing on Friday, Dec. 22, for a handcrafted gift bag with more than $300 worth of local merchandise and gift certificates. Make sure to get your name in the drawing at participating shops on Main Street.

Holiday Nights, Magic on Main Street is sponsored by Oxford Hills Credit Union, Walmart, Community Concepts and Norway Savings Bank.

The new lights along Main Street were made possible by Walmart and Rice Tree Service.