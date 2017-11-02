Maine Election 2017 in a nutshell

Paris

In Paris, voters will choose a School Administrative District 17 director to finish the six months left on Cecil Dietrich’s term on Election Day. Mike Dignan and Fred Labbe are candidates.

A paper ballot will be available to voters on Election Day for the SAD 17 director. The state ballot will be digital.

Voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the Paris Fire Station, 137 Western Ave.

Oxford

In Oxford, voters will face a two-way race for an open seat on the Board of Selectmen vacated in September by longtime Selectboard Chairman Scott Owens. Political newcomer and emergency room nurse Samantha Hewey and former Oxford County Commissioner and Selectman Caldwell Jackson will face off for the unexpired seat.

Slightly less than two years remains on the open seat.

The election is being held in conjunction with the state referendum election on Nov. 7. Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the public safety building, 701 Main St.

State

Question 1: Citizen Initiative

TITLE: An Act To Allow Slot Machines or a Casino in York County.

Do you want to allow a certain company to operate table games and/or slot machines in York County, subject to state and local approval, with part of the profits going to the specific programs described in the initiative?

Question 2: Citizen Initiative

TITLE: An Act To Enhance Access to Affordable Health Care.

Do you want Maine to expand Medicaid to provide healthcare coverage for qualified adults under age 65 with incomes at or below 138% of the federal poverty level, which in 2017 means $16,643 for a single person and $22,412 for a family of two?

Question 3: Bond Issue

TITLE: An Act To Authorize a General Fund Bond Issue to Improve Highways, Bridges and Multimodal Facilities and Upgrade Municipal Culverts

Do you favor a $105,000,000 bond issue for construction, reconstruction and rehabilitation of highways and bridges and for facilities or equipment related to ports, harbors, marine transportation, freight and passenger railroads, aviation, transit and bicycle and pedestrian trails, to be used to match an estimated $137,000,000 in federal and other funds, and for the upgrade of municipal culverts at stream crossings?

Question 4: Constitutional Amendment

TITLE: Resolution, Proposing an Amendment to the Constitution of Maine To Reduce Volatility in State Pension Funding Requirements Caused by the Financial Markets

Do you favor amending the Constitution of Maine to reduce volatility in state pension funding requirements caused by the financial markets by increasing the length of time over which experience losses are amortized from 10 years to 20 years, in line with pension industry standards?