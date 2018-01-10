News Man escapes serious injury in Harrison Road crash By A.M. Sheehan - January 10, 2018 0 91 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter MISJUDGED — Robert Sanborn told Norway Officer Robert Federico II that he misjudged the distance and time he had to pull out of Thomas Hill Road in Norway onto Route 117 Tuesday, Jan. 9, and although he accelerated he couldn't quite get out of the way of a bucket truck. Truck driver Mitchell Cummings told police he saw the truck pull out and braked trying to veer left and avoid hitting it but was unsuccessful hitting the truck and driving it into a telephone pole, according to the incident report. The truck was destroyed ending up in several pieces. Sanborn was transported by PACE to Stephens Memorial Hospital with head lacerations and apparent shock. Cummings was not injured. Big Rig Shop removed the bucket truck and Oxford Hills Auto Sales removed the pickup truck. No further information was available by press time. Photo by Chuck Blaquiere