Memorial Day in the Oxford Hills

OXFORD HILLS – Memorial Day will be observed in many local communities with parades, and services.

Norway

The Memorial Day service will be held at the Memorial park at 9 a.m. on May 28. There will be no parade this year. Should there be rain on that morning, then the service will be held at the American Legion Post 82 across the street. Coffee, punch, and doughnuts will be available at the hall after the service.

The Master of Ceremonies will be Arnold Pendexter. The Raising of the Colors will be conducted by the Post Color Guard, followed by a musical selection by the Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School Band under the direction of Kyle Jordan, the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Shirley Fielder president of the Stone Smart Auxiliary, and a prayer led by Rev. Don Mayberry.

Stone Smart Commander Timothy Pike will read Gen. Logan’s Orders followed by a Memorial Day Resolution read by Randy Henley, past Post Commander and Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address read by Luke Allen Oxford Hills High School, Flander Field read by Hailee Heath of the Oxford Hills Middle School.

The speaker for the day will be Ellen Wainwright. The Declaration of the Memorials will be led by Marilyn Jones. There will a salute by the firing squad and taps by high school students. The ceremony will conclude with a benediction by Rev. Donald Mayberry,

Oxford

The 100th Anniversary Memorial Day Service of the Anderson Staples Post 112 American Legion will be dedicated in the memory of Ed Lyons, elected Commander of Anderson Staples Post 112, this year. Lyons passed away on April 17.

The service will be held at the Veterans Memorial Park, Anderson Staples Post 112 American Legion at 106 King Street, on May 28, beginning at 9 a.m.

Following a welcome, Lyons will be recognized, followed by a song from an Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School student and an opening prayer led by Oxford Congregational Church Deacon Lois Whitham. There will be a speech given about two plaques to be placed in Memorial Park this summer at one of the concerts commemorating Ted Heidrich, founder of the Summer Concert series and Ed Lyons.

In addition to the reading of the “General Logan’s Orders General Orders #11, Washington,” Anderson Staples Post 112 Sons of the American Legion Commander, Brian O’Donnell will recite “The Gettysburg Address” followed by the recitation of “In Flanders Field.”

The special guest speaker will be Town Manager Butch Asselin who will speak about the Town of Oxford’s plans to bring back some former traditions such as Field Days (Old Home Days) to be combined with Community Events (hosted at Anderson Staples Post 112) the first annual Historic Rally / Conference – Gathering of other Historic Society Groups in Oxford County (also hosted at Anderson Staples Post 112) an historic tour of buildings and sites in Oxford Village during the fall with ghost history which will also be hosted at the Anderson Staples Post 112.

State Senator James Hamper will then speak about the historic 100th Year Anniversary Celebration of the American Legion and the formation of the American Legion; Re-enactment of the Revolutionary War that will be hosted this summer at Anderson Staples Post 112. There will also be a re-enactment of the Civil War at the Anderson Staples Post 112 this summer and a World War II display to be hosted by Anderson Staples Post 112 this summer. Times and dates of all the events will be announced at a later date.

The Oxford Middle School Athletic Director will speak about youth programs. He will be accompanied by 3 or more football players. A student from the Oxford Comprehensive High School will then sing a patriotic song, followed by the closing prayer by Deacon Lois Whitham.

A commemorative wreath will be placed at the War Memorial Monument followed by a Moment of Silence. The Congregational Church at King Street will then ring the church bell for one minute followed by the playing of Taps.

Refreshments will be served in the Anderson Staples Post 112 Hall.

Paris

American Legionnaires will meet at 10 a.m. to step off from the Oxford County Courthouse, 26 Western Avenue, at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 28. The service will follow shortly after the parade. In the event of rain, the service will be held at the Paris Fire Station.

Harrison

The Memorial Day parade will be on Monday, May 28 at 9 a.m. followed by a non-denominational service at the United Parish Congregational Church. The route begins at the church, goes down Smith Street to the cemetery, through the cemetery onto School Street, onto Rt. 35, turn onto Lincoln Street then back up Main Street to the church.

Otisfield

The Memorial Day Remembrance will be held Monday, May 28 by Patty Haggerty, chaplain, beginning at 8 a.m. at the corner of Rayville Rd.and Route 121.

Veterans’ Home

Services at the Maine Veterans’ Home at 477 High St. in Paris, will be held on Sunday, May 27 at 2 p.m. at the facility. The guest speaker will be Paris Town Manager Vic Hodgkins. There will be music, readings and a flag raising and presentation of the Color Guard by the Western Maine Veterans Advisory Committee.