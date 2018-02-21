Nordic skiiers finish second in state

STATE — It is a small team that got big results

Oxford Hills Middle School (OHMS) Boys Nordic Ski Team finished second out of nine teams at their state meet.

The award is a combination of the two day event skiing both Freestyle (Skating) and Classic techniques. Day One-Freestyle (Skate) held at Gould Academy’s Pine Hill Course on February 14 and Day Two-Classic held at Quarry Road in Waterville on February 17. Three of the boys placed in the top 10 on both days.

In Freestyle for the boys Nick Bancroft finished 5th, followed by Isaac Roy 7th, Henry Swift 10th, Thomas Hartnett 33rd, Paul Rudman 49th, Connor Corbett 68th. For the girls Lizzy Deiterich 32nd followed by Casey Raymond 57th. Allegra Meagher was unable to attend.

In Classic for the boys Isaac Roy finishing 3rd, followed by Nick Bancroft 6th, Henry Swift 9th, Thomas Hartnett 28th, Connor Corbett 64th. Paul Rudman was unable to attend. For the girls Lizzy Deiterich 30th, Casey Raymond 56th. Allegra Meagher was unable to attend.

Both Nick Bancroft and Lizzy Deiterich are Skimeisters competing in both downhill and nordic skiing events.

This year is one of the smallest teams we have had, 6 boys and 3 girls, most are eighth graders and one of the top boys had never skied nordic before this year!

Coach Easton is looking for skiers for next year’s team. Any middle school student interested in nordic skiing can join the team next year. If you have elementary school students they can take part in the Robert’s Farm after school ski program or the Bill Koch youth program that started this year. For more info on these two programs check out Western Maine Foothills Land Trust website.