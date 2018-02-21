Norway board OKs move by farmers’ market

NORWAY — The Board of Selectmen voted unanimously Feb. 15 to allow the Norway Farmers’ Market to use Witherell Park on Main Street for the coming season.

Pat Martin, speaking for the market, said it would be the “same market that’s always been in town. We’re just looking for a better venue.”

Last year, the Norway Farmers’ Market merged with the Old Squire’s Farm Market and moved from Longley Square at Main and Deering streets to Old Squire’s Green at 493 Main St., two-tenths of a mile away.

“We found that by the time people were heading out of town and driving past Old Squire’s, they were already gone,” Martin said. “They didn’t take the time to stop.”

She said members agreed a good fit for the market is the park beside Norway Savings Bank because it would provide parking and good visibility.

Board Chairman Warren Sessions Jr. asked Martin if the fact that the site is sandwiched between the bank and Cumberland Farms, “two of the busier businesses,” would cause parking problems.

“Anywhere in town would have that issue,” said Mary Briggs, a vendor with the market. “Even when we were at Longley Square, with the parking lot behind it, it was always full.”

Town Manager Dennis Lajoie said vendors could park their cars in the Town Office overflow parking lot, and people who wanted to visit the Farmers’ Market could find parking on Main Street.

Selectman Russell Newcomb said the Norway Farmers’ Market could set up at the park beside the bank for the upcoming season, “and next year, we can come back and see if it worked out OK or if there were any issues.”

