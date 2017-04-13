Norway Downtown Easter Festival is this Saturday, April 15!

NORWAY — Hop to the excitement on Main Street in Norway from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, for the 13th Annual Norway Downtown Easter Festival!

Please start your journey at the Norway Memorial Library to meet the Easter Bunny, nibble on some healthy snacks and pick up your Bunny Trail Map. Then skip your way along the Bunny Trail where participating businesses are hatching up surprises. Join in on the Main Street Egg Hunt, crafts, raffles and more. Remember to bring your camera.

The Norway Downtown Easter Festival is open to everyone. There are no fees to join in for this Spring Celebration in Norway! This event is a collaborative effort of the Norway Downtown Promotions Committee, Norway Recreation Department, Norway Memorial Library and Main Street businesses.

For more information, contact Deb Partridge at 743-6651 or parksnrec@norwaymaine.com or go to www.norwaydowntown.org.