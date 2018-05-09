Norway Farmers Market kicks off new season today

NORWAY — The Norway Farmer’s Market is planning to kick off its new season on Thursday, May 10 at Witherell Park on Main Street.

Pat Martin, a vendor with the Norway Farmer’s Market, said that the market will be open from 2 to 6 p.m. and will be open every Thursday, depending on the weather, until “the end of September, or the beginning of October.”

“It all depends on how nice the weather is at the end of the year,” she added.

Martin said that the Norway Farmer’s Market made the decision last fall “to give up” the Old Squire’s Farm Market building that it had used for the previous season.

“We felt that what we made at the location didn’t justify the expense,” Martin said. “We also didn’t have enough people wanting to do a market during the winter due to the lack of people coming in.”

Martin said that Sally Holt suggested Witherell Park as a new location for the Norway Farmers Market.

Witherell Park is located on Main Street in Norway, between Norway Savings Bank and Cumberland Farm.

The Board of Selectmen voted unanimously on Feb. 15 to allow the Norway Farmers Market to move from its former location at Old Squire’s Green at 493 Main Street to Witherell Park.

“We’re all very excited about the move,” Martin said.

Murray Herrick, who is a part-time vendor at the Norway Farmer’s Market, said that “it’s probably the best location that the Norway Farmer’s Market has ever had.”

“We’ve moved around several times since the market was established, and something about this location feels like its the best one of them all,” Herrick added.

Martin said that there will “probably be between 8 and 10 vendors” to start the season, though that number is expected to grow.

“We have some full-time vendors, but we also have a lot of people who have prior obligations at the beginning of the season, and people who aren’t ready at the start,” Martin said.

Some of the products that Martin expects vendors to sell at the upcoming market include bison, beef, eggs, spinach, salad greens, goat milk and cheese, yogurt, and honey.

“We’re also going to have baked goods,” Martin continued. “One vendor is offering artisan-type breads, and we have another offering sweets and more desert-related baked goods.”

For the first time, Martin said that the Norway Farmer’s Market are allowing a South Bridgton brewery to sell craft beer.

The Board of Selectmen voted in April to allow Drumming Grouse Brewing to sell craft beer during the farmer’s market, but would not allow tasting.

Martin said that Drumming Grouse Brewing has already joined markets in Waterford, Casco and Harrison.

Herrick said that anyone who wants to learn more about the Norway Farmer’s Market can visit its Facebook page, where “we post weekly recipes that people can make using the products that we sell at the market.”

“People can also ask questions about the market on our page,” Herrick added.

Martin said that she and the other vendors that she has spoken to “are most excited about being back on Main Street, right in the heart of downtown Norway.”

