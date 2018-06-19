Norway voters approve $4.97 million budget

NORWAY — Residents voted to approve a $4.97 million municipal budget at Annual Town Meeting, June 18, at the Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School forum.

The budget, which does not include the School Administrative District 17 assessment, is an increase of $98,387, or 2.82 percent, from current spending.

Resident Cindy Reed asked Town Manager Dennis Lajoie why the Planning and Enforcement account was seeing an 8.8 percent increase.

Lajoie said there was a contractual obligation with Code Enforcement Officer Scott Tabb that allowed for a bump in pay every time he gets a certification.

Reed asked whether there was a limit to how many certifications Tabb can receive.

Lajoie said there was only one more certification that Tabb was required to get, and “then he’ll be done.”

Prior to the start of the town meeting, Fire Chief Dennis Yates presented badges to five firefighters with the Norway Fire Department in recognition of their 164 combined years of service.

Those firefighters are: Russell Newcomb (six years of service), Christine Yates (17 years), Steve Kimball (43 years), Everett Hussey (48 years) and Robert Labrooke (50 years).

At the end of the town meeting, Lajoie also recognized Clerk Bonnie Seames, who is retiring June 29, and Administrative Assistant Carol Millett, who is planning to retire in February 2019.

