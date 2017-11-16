Norway winter parking ban begins

NORWAY — The winter parking ban is in effect in Norway as of Nov. 15 through April 15.

Between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. vehicles may not be parked on any street or road in the town of Norway for more than two hours. When there is snow removal in progress, vehicles may not park in any roadway for any amount of time between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Offending vehicles will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Further, the town is not responsible for damage to mailboxes as a result of snow removal efforts.