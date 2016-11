NORWAY — Norway’s annual winter parking ban began Tuesday, Nov. 15 and runs through April 15, 2017.

No vehicles may park on any street or road for a period longer than two hours between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. When snow removal is in progress it is unlawful to park on any street or road for any amount of time between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Vehicles will be towed at the owner’s expense. Further, the town is not responsible for mail boxes damaged as a result of snow removal.