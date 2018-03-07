NRA debate hits Cottage Street

NORWAY — On February 24, a Fed Ex driver experienced first hand the divided and highly emotional responses to the gun debate.
Attempting to deliver a package to a Cottage Street address in Norway, the driver was greeted by the landlord and owner of the property who denied him access to deliver the package to a tenant.
According to police reports, yelling at the FedEx driver and taking a gun from his truck and putting it in his back pocket, the landlord told the driver he “did not want him there because FedEx does not support the NRA.”
In the past week a number of national companies have withdrawn support or discounts for the NRA and its members. Additionally, Dick’s Sporting Goods will no longer sell assault-style rifles, high capacity magazines or any firearm to anyone under the age of 21. Walmart, LL Bean and Kroger have also stopped selling to anyone under the age of 21.
According to published reports, those cutting discounts to NRA members or severing ties with the NRA include:
The First National Bank of Omaha
Enterprise Rent-A-Car
Alamo Rent a Car
National Car Rental
Symantec
Hertz
MetLife
SimpliSafe
Avis
Budget Rent a Car
Allied Van Lines
North American Val Lines
TrueCar
Delta Air Lines
United Airlines
Paramount RX
Starkey
Ironically, FedEx said it would keep its discount for NRA members and cited federal “common carrier” law for doing business with the NRA simultaneously issuing a statement saying that it “opposes assault rifles in the hands of civilians.”
UPS is back and forth, according to reports, but also cites “common carrier” law.
Police responding to the Cottage Street incident informed the landlord he had no legal right to keep the FedEx delivery man from delivering the parcel and that if he didn’t stop yelling at the officer and allow the delivery, he would be arrested for disorderly conduct. The landlord left the area, the parcel was delivered and police say they are still investigating the incident.
