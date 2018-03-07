NRA debate hits Cottage Street

NORWAY — On February 24, a Fed Ex driver experienced first hand the divided and highly emotional responses to the gun debate.

Attempting to deliver a package to a Cottage Street address in Norway, the driver was greeted by the landlord and owner of the property who denied him access to deliver the package to a tenant.

According to police reports, yelling at the FedEx driver and taking a gun from his truck and putting it in his back pocket, the landlord told the driver he “did not want him there because FedEx does not support the NRA.”

In the past week a number of national companies have withdrawn support or discounts for the NRA and its members. Additionally, Dick’s Sporting Goods will no longer sell assault-style rifles, high capacity magazines or any firearm to anyone under the age of 21. Walmart, LL Bean and Kroger have also stopped selling to anyone under the age of 21.

According to published reports, those cutting discounts to NRA members or severing ties with the NRA include:

The First National Bank of Omaha

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Alamo Rent a Car

National Car Rental

Symantec

Hertz

MetLife

SimpliSafe

Avis

Budget Rent a Car

Allied Van Lines

North American Val Lines

TrueCar

Delta Air Lines

United Airlines

Paramount RX

Starkey

Ironically, FedEx said it would keep its discount for NRA members and cited federal “common carrier” law for doing business with the NRA simultaneously issuing a statement saying that it “opposes assault rifles in the hands of civilians.”

UPS is back and forth, according to reports, but also cites “common carrier” law.

Police responding to the Cottage Street incident informed the landlord he had no legal right to keep the FedEx delivery man from delivering the parcel and that if he didn’t stop yelling at the officer and allow the delivery, he would be arrested for disorderly conduct. The landlord left the area, the parcel was delivered and police say they are still investigating the incident.