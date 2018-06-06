OHCHS val, sal and top 5 percent recognized

RECEPTION — Salutatorian Sydney Rowell, left, and her parents Troy and Darcie, share a laugh with SAD 17 Directors Donald Ware at a reception honoring the Top 5 percent of graduating students at the June 4 directors meeting. Rowell will be attending the University of Georgia studying biology and genetics before entering a pre-med program.

PARIS — The Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School graduating class of 2018 presented its Top 5 Percent students at the June 4 Board of Directors meeting.

“It’s a great group of kids,” said Principal Ted Moccia before each of the students, accompanied by family members, introduced themselves to the board at the June 4 Board of Directors meeting.

The annual presentation of the top achievers occurs each year at the SAD 17 Board of Directors meeting held just before graduation.

This year the Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School Graduation will be held on Saturday,

OHCHS Class of 1028 Valedictorian Haid JonathanTanous

June 9, beginning at 7 p.m. in the Gouin Athletic Complex (or the OHCHS gymnasium if it rains.)

Valedictorian Haid Jonathan Tanous, the son of Jennifer and Michael
Lance of Paris and Mark Tanous of North Turner, has been named Valedictorian.  He plans on attending the University of Maine at Orono next year and majoring in visual arts.

The Salutatorian is Sydney Beatrice Rowell, daughter of Troy and Darcie Rowell of Paris.  She plans on attending the University of Georgia and majoring in biology and genetics.

In addition to Tanous and Rowell, Moccia presented the following Top 5 Percent students to the the board: Alexis Laverdiere, Caroline Burns, Hannah Smith, Maighread Laliberte, Mackenzie Jordan, Breahna Jenkins and Skyler Kimball. Also presented were: Jordan Stevens, Dominic Kugell, Cameron

OHCHS Class of 2018 Salutatorian Sydney Beatrice Rowell

Bancroft and Jade Keene.

The students gave a brief overview of their future plans that ranged from staying with the family farm to attending Wellesley College.

The students and their families enjoyed a brief reception after the introductions, before the rest of the directors meetings got underway.

