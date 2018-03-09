Otisfield fire draws mutual aid from afar

OTISFIELD — Fire departments from as far away as Baldwin, Raymond, Sebago, Casco and Naples responded Friday night to a fire on Big Hill Road in Otisfield. A barn was burning on Big Hill Road Friday night and crews from several towns were battling to save an attached farmhouse.

Early reports were that the people living in the home had escaped to safety after the barn was discovered ablaze at about 7:30 p.m. A short time later, it was reported that flames had spread to the home.

Crews from Otisfield were joined by firefighters from several towns, including Oxford, Norway, Casco, Waterford, Harrison and Bridgton.

Equipment was reportedly being sent from departments in Mechanic Falls, Naples and Raymond while other towns were covering calls for Otisfield and responding towns.