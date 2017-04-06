Otisfield plans to expand its Community Summer Celebration for 2017

OTISFIELD — Otisfield is in the planning stages of a Community Summer Celebration to showcase the town’s businesses, community groups and other organizations.

The celebration will be held at the Community Center on Route 121, on Saturday, July 8, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Town Clerk Sharon Matthews said the event is an outgrowth of the popular Otisfield Business Showcase, which has been held at the Community Center in the past.

Last year a large number of businesses, including those specializing in photography, crafts, antiques, floral arrangements, wedding planning and jewelry, displayed their merchandise and services. There have been five business showcases since 2009.

Matthews said the town is looking for local area businesses and community groups to promote themselves and their services and for artists/artisans to sell their wares. Food vendors are also welcome to participate in the event. The event will also include individuals who have particular skills or hobbies they would like to demonstrate such as fly tying, wood carving, etc.

Local musicians are being sought to volunteer their talents to entertain friends and neighbors. There will also be activities for children. Volunteers and activity ideas are welcome, said Matthews.

“The spirit of ‘community’ goes far beyond one town’s borders, especially in rural Maine, and Otisfield is extending an invitation to similar individuals, businesses, and groups in the town of Casco, Naples, Oxford, Harrison, Norway, and South Paris who would also like to participate in this event,” said Matthews in a statement released about the event.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to renew old acquaintances, make new friends, and learn about the talent and businesses services that our extended community offers. You may be surprised to find many hidden gems in the Oxford Hills community,” she continued.

Indoor table spaces (with electricity) are available at a cost of $10. Outdoor 10-by-10-foot spaces (without electricity) are available at a cost of $5. Outside exhibitors must provide their own set ups as they would at similar outdoor craft/fair events.

Applications are available to download from the town’s website at www.otisfieldme.gov,Â as well as at the town office in Otisfield. More information is available by calling the office at 207- 539-2664 with any questions.

Reservations for spaces will close by Thursday, June 1, and are on a first-come, first-served basis.