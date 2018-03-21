Oxford ballot expands

OXFORD — Samantha Hewey has added her name to the growing list of candidates expected to run for two open seats on the Oxford Board of Selectmen during the Annual Town Election in June.

Hewey joins incumbent Selectman Scott Hunter, Dana Dillingham, and Shawn Morse who have all taken out nominations papers for the one of the two seats available on the Board of Selectmen at the June 12 annual town election.

Hunter is seeking another term on the board, but Selectmen Chairman Pete Laverdiere has announced he will not be looking for another term. He has served for the past six years.

In November of 2017, Hewey and former Selectman and County Commissioner Caldwell Jackson faced off in a special town election after former Chairman Scott Owens announced his resignation on Aug. 17. Jackson ultimately won the seat, but Hewey vowed she would be back in June seeking election to the board again.

Dillingham was one of three candidates – including Mark Blaquiere and political newcomer Ernest “Ed” Knightly – who ran for one available seat on the board during the Annual Town Election in June of 2017. Knightly squeaked out an election victory over Dillingham and Blaquiere for the open seat.

In addition to two seats on the Board of Selectmen, Penny Lowe is up for Water District Trustee and Gary Smith is up for SAD 17 Director. Smith filled a two-year unexpired term that expires in 2018.

Nomination papers must be returned to the Town Clerk Beth Olsen’s office by April 10. Nomination papers need no less than 25 and no more than 100 Oxford registered voter’s signatures.

