Oxford County administrator placed on paid leave

PARIS – Oxford County Administrator Scott Cole has been placed on administrative leave.

Cole said Monday that he was placed on paid leave Friday, pending a termination hearing. He declined further comment.

Asked to confirm the action, Commissioner Timothy Turner said commissioners had been instructed by their attorney not to comment on Cole’s employment status.

Cole, who has served as county administrator since 2009, was also responsible for managing the Oxford County Regional Airport.

Prior to his time as administrator, Cole spent 10 years as the town manager in Bethel and also worked as manager in Standish and Belgrade. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he has a bachelor’s degree in agriculture economics from Cornell University and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Maine.

He lives in Bethel.