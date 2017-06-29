Oxford County deputy charged with domestic violence terrorizing

PARIS — A lieutenant with the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office was arrested and charged Wednesday afternoon with misdemeanor domestic violence terrorizing, according to Lt. Walter Grzyb of the Maine State Police.

Grzyb said Brian Landis was arrested at 2:30 p.m. by state police and booked at the Oxford County Jail on Class D domestic violence terrorizing.

The crime is punishable by a fine of up to $2,000 and less than one year in jail.

An officer with the Oxford County Jail confirmed that Landis had been in custody earlier in the day but was released.

Sheriff Wayne Gallant said that as of Wednesday afternoon, Landis was still employed with the Sheriff’s Office but had been placed on unpaid administrative leave.

“Right now, we’re waiting to see the end result of this,” Gallant said.

Landis was promoted from corporal to lieutenant in 2012.

He co-owns Dr. Rob’s Garage in Oxford and B&C Oil in West Paris.

mdaigle@sunmediagroup.net