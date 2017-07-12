Oxford County loses retired Jail Administrator Ed Quinn

OTISFIELD — Recently retired Oxford County Jail Administrator Edward Quinn, 59, died in his sleep Tuesday, July 11, at home in Otisfield.

Quinn retired at the end of May and was looking forward to spending time with his grandchildren, fishing and catching up on projects.

Quinn began working with the county sheriff’s office when he was 23 eventually earning the top slot in the jail, which he managed for more than a decade. He worked under three sheriffs. He was instrumental in upgrading the Spillman dispatching system.

He said in a recent interview that he had “regrets that I couldn’t do more.” He was referring to returning the jail to a full-service, full-time jail.

He was passionate about local government as well.

“I’ve been involved in county government for 37 years and in this county every resident has always had a voice … the [county] board governs and fixes things in a local manner.”

Oxford County Sheriff Wayne Gallant said, “We are really all in mourning for a good friend and coworker. Even though he retired, his leaving [death] at such a young age leaves a void for not only his family but others, like us. We will really miss him.”

Gallant said Quinn “was in just the other day chatting.”

Current Jail Administrator Dana Dillingham spoke recently of Quinn’s retirement saying he “has been a role model and mentor.”

Quin leaves behind his wife, Sharie, daughter, Shonna, son-in-law, Justin Adams, and three grandchildren – Kayley, 12, Kyle, 6, and Kaleb, 3, Adams.

The family is still making arrangements but plan to hold a graveside service in Greene with the OCSO Chaplain Pastor Greg Dube officiating.

They ask that in lieu of flowers, donations in Quinn’s name be made to the Barbara Bush Children’s Center at Maine Medical Center, 22 Bramhall St., Portland, ME 04102.