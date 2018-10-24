Oxford forms building committee

OXFORD — The Board of Selectmen has voted to establish an Ad Hoc Committee to review the current state and adequacy of municipal buildings and submit a report to the Board of Selectmen of its findings.

The unanimous decision was based on a recommendation by Town Manager Butch Asselin after concern arose about the mold, moisture and other problems in the current Town Office.

The makeup of the committee, which will include two selectmen and three others, plus the Town Manager, will be decided at the next board meeting on November 1. Three selectmen – Scott Hunter, Samantha Hewey and Chairman Floyd Thayer – have all asked to be put on the committee. Others have also indicated an interest in being appointed .

The board also voted to put forth changes to the sewer connection regulations that will now have to go before a public hearing and town meeting vote.

The proposed changes would eliminate the requirement for a homeowner to tie into the public gravity sewer system if their septic has failed and they are located within 150 feet of the street. The proposal provides an appeal process for those homeowners who are 300 feet or back from the road and are required to tie in but for some reason – such as topographical issues – can’t.

The board agreed that they must find a way to get people to hook into the gravity public system in order to pay for the loan that built the treatment plant, but they also must be fair and allow some sort of appeal system for those who for some reason can not.

In other business, selectmen:

appointed Susan Milligan as a ballot clerk.

approved a Restaurant Liquor License renewal for the Ocean Pearl.

approved the Anderson Staples American Legion request to conduct a toll road on November 10 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the corner of King and Skeetfield roads to support the legions veterans outreach programs.

